Richard Daniel Bennett (February 27, 1957 – September 10, 2023)

Richard Daniel (Danny) Bennett passed away at his home in Midlothian, Texas on Sept. 10, 2023 at the age of 66 due to complications of type 2 diabetes.

Danny was born in Rock Springs, Wyo. to Dick and Loretta Bennett on Feb. 27, 1957. He was a member of the LDS church and attended schools in Rock Springs.

After high school, Danny worked for Don Mills, Plumbing and Culligan until he moved to Midlothian with his wife Judy. While in Midlothian, he went to work for DTAC owned by Bob Watt. Everyone that worked for this company became Dan’s second family.

Danny loved going to his grandparents cabin on Fremont Lake , where he would fish and hike.

He’s survived by his daughter, Samantha Hart Schroeder husband Kyle, granddaughter, Zeeland Schroeder. And sisters RaeLynn Crompton and husband Jerry, Glynis Cederburg and husband Willie. As well as his nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his wife Judy and parents Dick and Loretta and one nephew Lester Donald Crompton.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.