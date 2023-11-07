Richard (Dick) Franklin Durrans (July 7, 1935-November 4, 2023)

Richard (Dick) Franklin Durrans, 88, was born July 7, 1935 in Salt Lake City Utah, and passed away unexpectedly in a car accident outside of Tremonton Utah on Nov. 4, 2023. He is the son of Ross Inman Durrans and Lorene Crow Durrans.

Richard married the love of his life, Margaret Reida Hupp, in Tremonton, Utah on Feb. 16, 1966. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1972. Previously, he was married to Lola De Anderson Oct. 5, 1951, in Malad, Idaho. They later divorced.

Richard spent almost his entire career in the newspaper and publishing industry. He worked in numerous capacities from a printer to production management at various companies including, The Newspaper Agency Corporation, The Rocky Mountain News, San Francsico Chronicle, Santa Rosa Press Democrat, and the New York Times. After retirement he worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for Deseret Transportation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Richard served in many LDS church callings including Bishop and High Councilman in the Tremonton stake. After retirement, he and his loving wife served a mission in Piura, Peru and then another mission at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City. He loved genealogy and volunteered in the Tremonton Family History Library.

Richard was a devoted husband to Margaret, holding her hand wherever they went. Margaret now resides in the Beehive Memory Care Center in Brigham City. Richard visited her every day and was returning from a visit the night of his passing.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Ross Inman and Lorene Crow Durrans; his brothers Lynn Durrans, Lawrence Durrans, and Charles Atkinson (Peggy Allen Atkinson); sister Zona Durrans Parkinson (Dale Parkinson); brothers-in-law Ray Baxter and Don Christy; daughter-in-law Janet Durrans and son-in-law John Iribarren.

He is survived by his loving wife Margaret, and his eight children; six from his first marriage to Lola De Anderson Durrans Butcher and two from his marriage with Margaret; Rocky (Janet, deceased), Lane (Alice), Denise Smith (Craig), Randi Kay Durrans, Ranae Price (James), Marcy Iribarren (John, deceased), David (Kimberly) and Gordon (Heather); brothers & sisters-in-law Robert Durrans (Ruth), Barbara Durrans (Ray Baxter and Don Christy, deceased), Jerry Durrans (LaNola), Raymond Durrans (Suzanne), Shirley Durrans (Lawrence, deceased), Verlene Durrans (Lynn, deceased).

He is also survived by over 60 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, all of whom loved their Grandpa Durrans.

The family is deeply saddened by the loss of their husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother who dedicated his life to his family and to his faith.

We would like to thank all for their condolences.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visitations will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 from 5-7 p.m., and prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. All services will be held at the Tremonton First Ward LDS Church (166 N Tremont Street, Tremonton). Interment will take place at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed below.