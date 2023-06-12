Richard “Dick” Phillips (October 16, 1943 – June 11, 2023)

Richard “Dick” Phillips, 79, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 16, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Robert and Lucille Phillips.

Dick graduated from Granger High School with the class of 1962.

He married the love of his life Eva Lakey in Nampa, Idaho on July 3, 1962.

Dick worked as a millwright and mechanic for SFPhasphate and Chevron for 36 years until his retirement in September of 2003.

He enjoyed spending his free time camping, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, watching NASCAR, and above all else, spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Eva Phillips of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Dixielyn DeVrise and husband Rick of Laramie, WY, Aleta Garn and husband Erwin of Grantsville, UT, Melinda Smith and husband Tony of Rock Springs, WY; sister Edlue Walters and husband Mike of UT, sister in law Dee Phillips of UT; brother in law Lee Lott of ID; as well as many nieces, nephews, sixteen beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Phillips, sister Mary Lott, bonus son Mike, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Phillips residence following services.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.