Richard E. Erickson (August 17, 1946 – July 15, 2023)

Richard E. Erickson, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Convalescent Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 34 years and former resident of Table Rock, Wyoming.

He was born August 17, 1946 in Lamar, Colorado; the son of Charles A, Erickson and Alice M. Dishman.

Mr. Erickson attended schools in Springfield, Colorado and was a 1964 graduate of Springfield High School.

He married the love of his life Barbara E. Moulder January 11, 1970 in Springfield, Colorado.

Mr. Erickson worked for El Paso Corporation for 45 years and retired in 2012 as Area Superintendent.

He enjoyed camping; fishing; hunting; woodworking; anything old west; gardening; tinkering in his “busted knuckle” garage and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years Barbara E. Erickson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Jeff Erickson and wife Breanna of Parker, Colorado; one daughter, Cindy Kniep and husband Mark of Green River, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Jaxon; Jesse; Jarron; Kassidy; Naomi and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Billy Gene Erickson; two sisters, Sandy Bishop; Shana Self; paternal grandparents, Johan and Elizabeth Erickson; maternal grandparents, Wallace and Violet Dishman.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.