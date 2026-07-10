Richard John Martinez Jr. (February 1, 1975 – April 9, 2026)

Rick passed away suddenly while working in Ohio. Rick was born on February 1, 1975 to Richard and Marilyn Martinez.

After high school he went to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for a year before going to Alaska to work on the fishing boats. When he returned home he followed his father into the oilfield. He traveled and lived all over the country for work.

When he wasn’t working he loved riding motorcycles, listening to music and reading. Even though he was always working away from here, he always considered Rock Springs home and remained close to family and friends.

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He is survived by his mother Marilyn Martinez., one sister Rachel Means, and one brother Shawn Martinez as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father Richard Martinez Sr. and his sister Melissa Martinez.

Services will be held at a later date.