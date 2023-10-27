Richard Karl Hall (November 16, 1960-October 25, 2023)

Richard Karl Hall, 62, of Paul, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at his home in Paul, Idaho, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Nov. 16, 1960, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William Karl Hall and Jeanne Arlene Richmond. When he was a young boy, Billy Jean Critchfield married his father and took on the role as his mother for the remainder of his life here on Earth.

Richard was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He made an impression on everyone he met and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was an avid sports fan and loved anything and everything Denver and Boise State Broncos.

Richard worked for Kloepfer Concrete for the last six years. He took pride in his work and always showed up an hour early to make sure his truck was polished. His coworkers could always tell it was him coming down the road because his truck was the shiniest one in the yard.

He is survived by his mom, Billy Jean Hall; his wife, Kathie Sue Boyden-Hall; his brother, William (Kristy) Hall, his sister, Dawn Brown; his children, Jeff Hall, Karie McGuire, Jessica (Brad) Clark, Carrie (Val) McArthur, Rachel Keller (Dusty Liddle), Angela Hall (Zac McQuillan), Joshua (Tristan) Hall, TaSheena Hall (Steven Zajic), Conner (Brittney) Boyden, and Mandy Kaminski; 30 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, William Karl Hall; his biological mother, Jeanne Arlene Richmond; his brothers, Randy Hall and Lloyd Gale, his sister, Kelly Robins; two grandsons, Jadin Skyler Keller-Liddle and Breyden Don Trujillo; and one great-granddaughter, Elly Brey Trujillo.

The family would like to thank his medical team and Visions Home Care for taking such great care of him these past six months and Kloepfer Concrete for their dedication and always being there and checking in on him through this difficult time.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho, where family and friends will be received from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.