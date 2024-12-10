Richard Lee Bowers Jr. (November 18, 1963 – December 4, 2024)

Richard Lee Bowers Jr. was born on November 18, 1963 in Murray, Utah to Richard Lee Bowers Sr. and Linda Kaye Ogilvie Bowers. Richard passed away at home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 4, 2024 by the side of his loving wife Krystal.

Richard was a veteran who served in the US Army. One day before his 18th birthday he joined the Army, serving overseas as a Light Wheel Vehicle Mechanic and driver.

In 2019 Richard met the love of his life Krystal Dian Melvin. They were immediate soulmates and were the best thing that ever happened to each other, supporting each other through difficult trials. Richard used to tell Krystal she was his diamond in the rough and called her his honey bunny. They were married in South Jordan, Utah on November 15, 2022. They were never apart after meeting and their love will continue through the eternities. She was there with him until the end, taking care of his every need.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

Richard was a long-distance truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed being on the road. His family says he was one of the best truck drivers they knew and he could maneuver a trailer into any spot. It was amazing! The last few years were spent happily on the road with his wife Krystal and best friend, Copper his dog. Copper was his companion for many years and they were inseparable. Richard’s favorite place he visited on his travels was New York City. He absolutely loved it and would say to Krystal, “See honey, say hi to New York” every time they went near the city.

Richard loved his children very much and cherished spending time with his family. When they were young, they loved it when he would play bicycle and when they were sick, he had a way of making them feel better by rubbing their back and making them feel better. He was such a hard worker and an amazing provider. Even when he was in so much pain he always worked and took care of his family.

Richard enjoyed fishing, traveling, truck driving, collecting rocks, as well as watching football and NASCAR. Richards favorite show in the entire world was Survivor and he would watch every new episode on Wednesdays at 7pm. He enjoyed building things and made many wonderful model ships. Also, Richard was a MacGyver and if anything broke, he could fix it.

He loved food and pancakes were his favorite along with carrot cake and cherry Pepsi. He loved to cook and make cakes. He was known for eating everybody’s leftovers. He would put ketchup on everything! He especially loved family dinner at his moms and her roast and her Reuben sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day.

Richard felt close to his grandpa Ogilvie and grandma Marino and enjoyed spending time with them. One time when he was a kid his grandma Marino tricked him into drinking goat milk by telling him it was regular milk and putting it in his cereal. Richard figured it out though and thought it was funny!

Throughout his life, Richard was so kind and compassionate and truly found happiness in helping others. He had such a big heart and so much love to give. He didn’t always express his love in the way that some would expect but that didn’t mean the love wasn’t there and he never stopped fighting for what he loved.

Richard had an amazing sense of humor and definitely loved to make others laugh! He loved watching funny movies and his laugh was contagious.

Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors are his wife Krystal Dian Bowers of Rock Springs, WY; mother Linda Bowers of South Jordan, UT; sons Seth Bowers of Midvale, UT and Michael Yochum of St. George, UT, and Joshua Bowers of St. Clairsville, OH; daughters Dianna Bowers of Chicago, IL; Tara Lynn Bowers of Salt Lake City, UT; Lea Dawn Bowers, Syerra Bowers, and Jerykka Bowers all of Midvale, UT; sisters Tracy Hubbard of Queen Creek, AZ and Krystina Banks of South Jordan, UT; grandchildren Dustin and Teya Briggs; Joshy and Greyson Ekker; Omari and Demarcus Taylor; Drake Armani; Justin, Corbin, Max, and Charlee Yochum; Tommy Gonzales and Luques Lopez; Jerusha Meacham, Magna, UT. He had many good times with his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by father Richard L Bowers Sr and granddaughters Tylar Joylee Ekker and Makayla Bowers.

In accordance with Richard’s wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14, 2024 at 11:30am at the South Jordan Utah Parkway Stake, 9894 S 2700 W, South Jordan, UT.