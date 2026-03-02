Richard Lee DeBernardi (August 5, 1948 – February 23, 2026)

Richard Lee DeBernardi, affectionately known as “Dick” to his family and friends, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026, in Irvine, California.

He was born in Rock Springs August 5, 1948; the son of Lebro DeBernardi and Lily Garetto. Dick’s life was a testament to hard work, community spirit, and a deep love for his family.

Dick was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School, class of 1967, and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Business from Stevens Henager Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. From a young age, he was one of the owners/operators of DeBernardi Brothers. Not one to sit idle, Dick, alongside his beloved wife Sheri, managed the Jenny Lake Store for two unforgettable summers. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create Broadway Burger where he and his wife were the owner and operators and later sold. He also was the owner/ operator with his son of Wild West Motorsports, and he even enjoyed driving school buses for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and occasionally filling in for DeBernardi Construction.

He fell in love with the little girl in a red dress that he met in kindergarten and who is now known as the love of his life Sheri Parr which he married July 26, 1969 in Rock Springs.

Dick was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, with many activities like camping, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, fishing, traveling and riding his e-bike. A talented cook, he took great pride in smoking fine foods for his family, especially relishing the moments shared with his cherished grandchildren.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sheri DeBernardi of Rock Springs; his loving children, son Rick DeBernardi and wife Toni, daughters Jennifer Carlston and husband Steven, and Lisa DeBernardi with companion Levi Gil; treasured grandchildren LiliRose Carlston, Lawson Carlston, Christian DeBernardi, and Emily DeBernardi; sister-in-law Sue Tomlin and husband Mike; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and three beloved dogs, Archie, Sky, and Kona.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Lebro and Lily DeBernardi, his sister Carole Jelosek, and many of his beloved canine companions.

The family respectfully requests donations in memory of Dick be made to the Rock Springs Animal Shelter, 850 W. Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or a charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Dick will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of love, hard work, and community spirit will continue to inspire all those who were blessed to know him.