Richard Lee Price (November 21, 1946 – March 25, 2026)

Richard Lee Price, 79, passed away on March 25, 2026 at his home is Washam.

He was born on November 21, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Bernard Price and Helen Clark.

Richard graduated from Highland High with the class of 1966 and worked and owned several businesses over the years in Texas, Arizona, Utah, and Wyoming until his retirement.

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He married Kristien VanFleet in Salt Lake City, they later divorced.

Richard enjoyed spending his time with friends and family. He loved the Flaming Gorge, fishing, and boating.

Survivors include his daughters Cindy, Becky, and Kimberly all of Salt Lake City; brothers Gary Louis, Lane; sisters Wendy, Lisa; as well as several close friends whom he cared for like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the County Park in Manila, UT at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 16, 2026. Potluck, bring your own food, BYOB. Everyone is welcome!