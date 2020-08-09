Richard Mountain Fire 90 Percent Contained; Minimal Fire Activity

ROCK SPRINGS — Minimal Fire activity occurred on the Richard Mountain Fire and crews were able to achieve 90% containment yesterday. The BLM Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team is also working to demobilize units assigned to the fire and prepare to turn management of the incident over to a local Type 4 team.

Although, dangerous red flag weather conditions remain it is unlikely that fire crews will need to directly engage the fire. The Richard Mountain Fire is now estimated to be 7,633 acres and is not expected to grow due to fire activity. The fire is located about 5 miles north of Dutch John, UT or 50 miles south of Rock Springs, WY.

The closures along Browns Park Road and the “B” portion of the Green River between the Little Hole and Indian Crossing boat ramps have been lifted. Motorists traveling along Browns Park Road are being asked to drive slowly and be aware that firefighting equipment and personnel are still present in the area.

The temporary closure along Clay Basin Road remains in effect but if conditions remain the same should be lifted at around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Additional fire information, including closure information, can be found on the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 pm on August 3, 2020 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (UT) at 1-435-789-7021 or local 911.