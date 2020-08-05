Richard Mountain Fire Grows to 6,500 Acres; Zero Percent Contained

ROCK SPRINGS — A Type 3 Incident Management Team from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Desert District took command of the Richard Mountain Fire yesterday evening.

The fire is located approximately 40 miles south of Rock Springs, Wyoming and has grown to about 6,500 acres.

Wildland firefighters from the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, BLM Utah, Sweetwater County along with available air resources are working on keeping the fire contained to an area west of Red Creek and south of Clay Basin Road (County Road 62). The fire has moved south of Browns Park Road in the Green River District of Utah.

Today crews will put in fireline to contain the fire and engage the fire as necessary to protect oil and gas infrastructure, structures, sage grouse habitat, grazing allotments and cultural resources in the area when they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 pm on August 3, 2020 and remains 0% contained burning in sage brush, grass and juniper and moving in a north east direction.

Please report all wildfires immediately to Casper Fire Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or local 911.