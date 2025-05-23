Richard P. Savala (Nov. 4, 1943 – May 18, 2025)

Richard P. Savala, 81, passed away Sunday, May 18, 2025 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah. He was a resident of Lakewood, Colorado and former resident of Rock Springs.

Richard was born on Thursday, November 4, 1943, in Rock Springs. Richard was the cherished son of: Julian and Wiletta Savala.

He spent his early years in Rock Springs before moving to Casper with his family. Richard proudly graduated from Natrona County High School in 1961, carrying with him the spirit and values that would define his life.

After completing high school, Richard enlisted in the National Guard in 1961. On July 3, 1965 in Casper, Richard married Betty Aggers. On September 1st 1967 He opened Savala’s Sports center. Just nine days later they gave birth to their single child Steve (Stevo) Savala. Richard carried the motorcycle business along for 25 years closing the doors early in 1991. Richard was also Co-owner of Desert Datsun and a consultant for many motorcycle dealerships in Colorado and Texas retiring in 2008.

Richard was a man of many interests and hobbies. Throughout his entire life he was an excellent dirt bike rider all the way up to age 76. Whether it was riding the trails or the open road with his longtime girlfriend of 22 years, Char Mauk of Arvada, Colorado. Richard always lived life to the fullest and never let anything hold him back, whether it was back country skiing in Canada or guiding the Colorado 500 on his dirt bike or country dancing.

Richard was very proud to carry on the Savala Competitiveness to not only his son Steve but to his grandchildren Richie, Julian and Christopher. Upon his arrival it was only a matter of minutes before there was a playful spirited contest. Whether it was a physical contest or a game you could count Richard in on any of it.

Richard will be deeply missed by his friend’s family and anyone that was able to share his amazing personality.

His survivors include his son Steve and wife Carmen Savala of Rock Springs; Longtime Girlfriend Char Mauk of Arvada Colorado; one brother, Robert D. Savala of Clark; two sisters, Janice Buchanan and husband Terry “Uncle its” of Casper, Gale Baker of Colorado; three grandsons, Richie Savala and Girlfriend Rylee Wallwork, Julian Savala, Christopher Savala all of Rock Springs; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was Preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Willetta Savala; grandmother, Lyda Dickson and husband John; five aunts, Lorraine Millburn, Florence McGinnis, Mae Dykes, and Margaret Good; Ruth Jones: two uncles, James Phillips and Edward Phillips; nephew, Joseph Daniel Savala; grandparents, Henry and Marianna Savala; uncle, Henry and Colleen Savala.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 20, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take Place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

