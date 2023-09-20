Richard “Rick” Lee Blasi (April 5, 1954 – September 18, 2023)

Richard “Rick” Lee Blasi passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Blasi died following a sudden illness.

He was born April 5, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Reno Lee Blasi and Amelia L. Lee.

Mr. Blasi attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1971 graduate of Green River High.

He worked for FMC for 40 plus years and ill health forced his retirement in 2016 as a Miner.

Rick enjoyed rock hounding, Big Foot, the news, his family, spending time in the outdoors, camping, he loved to tinker in his garage; loved playing his guitar, his pride was his home and his family.

Survivors include one son, Justin Hemker of Texas City, Texas, three daughters, Gail Blasi and husband Darren Robertson of Evanston, Wyoming; Loni Bame and husband Milo of Evanston, Wyoming; Brandi Blasi and husband Milton Allen of Green River, Wyoming; one brother; Roger Blasi of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Sandra Armbruster of Loveland, Colorado; Gloria Andrews of Granger, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul Blasi; George Blasi; and one sister, Louis Smith.

Following Cremation; there will be no services at Rick’s request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.