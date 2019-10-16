Richard “Rick” Pinney (November 16, 1951 – October 12, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Richard “Rick” Pinney, 67, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away of a sudden illness in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 12, 2019.

He was born to parents, Warren and Phillis Pinney, of Souix Falls, South Dakota on November 16, 1951.

Rick attended grade school in Huron, South Dakota, and Deadwood, South Dakota, and graduated in Winner, South Dakota in 1970, where he played many sports.

After high school, he went to Mitchell Vo Tech and studied to be an electrician and became a journeyman electrician.

In 1982, he married his beautiful wife, Bonnie (Tatro) Pinney, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They resided in South Dakota until they moved to Rock Springs in 1984 where they lived until the time of his passing.

Rick was a very caring and loving husband, dad, brother, grandpa, and friend. He loved to go fishing, skiing, working on old cars, riding his Harley Davidson, was an avid Rockies fan, and he was also an active member of the American Legion Post 24.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Bonnie, sons Nick (Julie) Zimmerman of Gillette, Wyoming, Richie (Jennifer Haapala) Zimmerman of Aurora, Colorado; grandkids, Sarah (Jesse) Raisaned of South Dakota, Anthony Kingston of Michigan, Trayon Haapala of Rock Springs, Monika Gibbson of Casper, Wyoming, Brendon Smith, Chris McInturff, and Rod Smith, all of Gillette; sisters Cheryl (Melvin) Littah, Teri (Edward) Turgen, and brother Timothy Pinney of Winner, South Dakota; sister-in-law Joan Engraff of North Dakota, brother-in-law Harry (Chuck) Tatro of Montana, sister-in-law Jackie Blade of Rock Springs, and brother-in-law Rick Tatro of Sturgis, South Dakota; and several niece and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Phillis Pinney, three special dogs Misty, Tasha, and Cocoa, and his kitty Buster.

The family would like to say thank you to the Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater Medics, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Air Meds of Salt Lake City, Life Flight, University of Utah Hospital, friends, extended family, and the American Legion Post 24.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 1 pm at the American Legion Post 24’s new building, 551 Broadway St.

All flowers should be sent to 3302 Sierra Cir., Rock Springs, Wyoming, or the American Legion Post 24, 551 Broadway St.