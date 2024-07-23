Richard “Rick” Radke (October 2, 1954 – July 22, 2024)

Richard “Rick” Radke, 69, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024 at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah with his wife by his side. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the last 12 years of his life.

Rick was born on October 2, 1954 in Sydney, Montana, the son of Donald and June Radke.

Growing up in eastern Montana, he graduated from Wibaux high school before beginning his career in the oil field at age 17. Eventually, he became a drilling superintendent which was a job he loved and excelled at until his retirement in 2017.

Rick married Debbie Wagner in Beach, ND in May of 1976.

He loved cars(frequently attending NHRA drag races), westerns, country music, golf, cross word puzzles, hanging out in the garage with family and friends, and getting out on the highway in the motorhome with Debbie.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Radke of Rock Springs, WY; sons Denver Radke of Buffalo, WY, Derek Radke of Garrison, ND, Dallas Radke of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Patt Whitney of Wibaux, MT, Sandra Grey Eagle of Glendive, MT; and grandchildren Dak, True, Dayne, Kaia, and Gabe.

He was preceded in death by Olie Radke, Bob Radke, Penny Radke, and Donald Radke II.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.