Richard “Rick” Sains (July 16, 1959 – November 13, 2024)

Richard “Rick” Sains, 65, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024, in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Rick was born July 16, 1959 in Rock Springs, the son of Bob and Connie Welsh Sains.
He attended schools in Rock Springs.
Rick worked for Pitt Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 20 years and retired in 2020. He formerly worked for Mountain Fuel.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Rick enjoyed Harley rides; hunting, camping, and spending time at the Toastmaster Bar and Liquor Store with his friends.
Survivors include two brothers, Ronnie Sains and wife Sheree of Rock Springs and Robert Sains of Torrington; two sisters, Shauna Thornhill and husband Chris of Pinedale, and Shellie Kinnear and husband Kevin Kinnear of Rock Springs; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Connie Sains; one sister, Laurie McCulley; and one daughter Kim, that died in infancy.
Cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Toastmaster Bar and Liquor Store, 453 North Front Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.