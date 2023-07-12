Richard “Rick” Wayne Rowland (October 11, 1946 – July 9, 2023)

Richard “Rick” Wayne Rowland, 76, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 29 years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

He was born October 11, 1946 in Powell, Wyoming; the son of Wilbur A. Rowland and Janet Elaine Crowder.

Mr. Rowland attended schools in Powell, Wyoming, and was a 1965 graduate of Powell High School.

Mr. Rowland was a United States Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era and he was stationed in Guam.

He married Shelley Linneman March 26, 1974, in Gillette, Wyoming.

Mr. Rowland worked for Security Bit a Division of Dresser Industries for 38 years and retired in 2015 as Oil Field Sales.

He was a member of the Union Congregational Church of Christ.

Mr. Rowland enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, and all sports.

Survivors include his wife Shelley Rowland of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Stephanie Sutton and husband Brad of Platte City, Missouri, Staci Fantin and husband Rod of Grand Junction, Colorado: one sister, Cindy Balderas of Powell, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Tristen Fantin and wife Kyleigh, Trea Fantin, Trig Fantin and Patrick Sutton; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rick’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

