Richard “Ricky” Henry Kendrick (August 2, 1955-February 4, 2024)

Richard “Ricky” Henry Kendrick, 68, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Panhandle, Texas. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 38 years and former resident of Mineral Wells, Texas.

He was born August 2, 1955 in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; the son of Henry Kendrick and Betty Lou Egnor.

Ricky married the love of his life Annie Wirtz August 2, 1990 in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death March 3, 2016.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He owned and operated Quik Ricks Welding for 30 years.

Ricky loved spending time with his family and friends making many new memories and fishing, He loved the wide-open roads and his motorcycles. His way of life was full throttle.

Survivors include his son, Allen Brooks and wife Brandy of Wyatt, West Virginia; two daughters Tammy Burris and husband Doug of Silt, Colorado, and Delores “Dee” Hepker of Rock Springs; brother David Kendrick of Grand Prairie, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Debbie, Afton, Tesha, Kim, Brandy, Cory, Raven, Dillon, and Dakota; several great-grandchildren and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Betty Kendrick; his mother-in-law, Delores Wirtz; grandson Dyllon Byrne; two brothers-in-laws, Lester Wirtz and Alvin Wirtz

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ricky’s name to American Legion Riders Post #24, 2024 Toy Run, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.