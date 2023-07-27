Richard “RJ” Gregory Johnston (October 22, 1981 – July 21, 2023)

Richard “RJ” Gregory Johnston, 41, of Ogden, Utah, died peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2023, in McCammon, Idaho.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on October 22, 1981, to parents Robert Wayne and Wanda Gay Johnston. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2000. He was a member of the National Honor Society and received the Presidential Award for his 4.0 GPA throughout high school. He then went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix. He maintained his perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his post-secondary education, as well.

At the time of his death, Rich was a Clinical Mental Health Counselor at Ogden Regional Hospital. Prior to that, Rich worked for Children’s Service Society as the Director of their Adoptions and Grandfamilies programs. He had also been a social worker for DCFS in Ogden, Salt Lake City, and Brigham City. Throughout his career, he worked tirelessly to help those he served to live good lives. He was dedicated to helping people feel loved and taken care of.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He met his soulmate, Christopher LaMont Hansen, in 2019. They were married on August 21, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They created a beautiful home together in Ogden, Utah, with their beloved fur babies, Marley and Koda.

The magic he worked in the kitchen is unparalleled! He loved cooking and baking and especially enjoyed sharing his food with everyone. Always prepared to feed an army, he wouldn’t let anyone leave without to-go containers full of goodies. He is especially well known for his amazing cakes, desserts, and pastries.

He had a keen eye for decorating. He enjoyed crafting, music, and dancing like no one was watching. One of his greatest achievements was that he was nationally ranked as a long-distance runner. He also had a deep love for animals and being in nature. Rich always gave 150% of himself to anyone and everyone. The more he loved you, the more presents and desserts you received. Rich is responsible for single-handedly keeping Costco, Bath & Body Works, Amazon, Disney, and J&J Nursery in business during Covid and beyond!

Rich is survived by his husband, Chris; his parents, Robert and Wanda; and his sister Amanda (Steve) Vincent (children Rylee, Harmonee, Jaice, Landen, and Joshua). Also surviving are his in-laws: LaMont and Leslie Hansen; Kellie (Shaun) Bess (children Taylor, Hollie, and Kambri); and Lindsay (Mark) Phenes (children Hadley, Zoey, and Rylee).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother Wayne Johnston; nephew D’ante Peebels; and nieces Tamara Vincent and Michelle Hansen.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the First Baptist Church for the beautiful venue; Salt Lake Men’s Choir for years of happy memories; Utah Bears, CUB, and BlackBoots for their generosity and brotherhood over the years; Matrons of Mayhem for their fundraising efforts; Todd Goodsell, a good friend and the Funeral Director of Franklin County Funeral Home, for his dedicated support and compassionate service, the emergency and first response teams for their life-saving efforts, and Dan Doxey for his tremendous support over the last week. The family would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, positive thoughts, and memories shared of Rich.

If you have any pictures of Rich, please upload them to his obituary page before Friday, July 28, so they may be compiled into a slideshow to present at the services on Saturday.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Salt Lake (777 S 1300 E Salt Lake City, UT 84102). A viewing will also be held from 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. prior to the services. Rich will then be cremated, per his wishes. Those who cannot attend in person can attend via streaming video by following this link.

Because Rich’s favorite color was purple, it would be a great tribute to him if his family and friends would wear purple (optional) in his memory. He would want his loved ones to dress comfortably, though.

Please share a favorite memory of Rich or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com