Richard W. Stalder (October 12, 1949 – July 13, 2025)

Richard W. Stalder, 75, of Lander, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

He was born in Caney, Kansas on Wednesday, October 12, 1949; the son of Lewis W. Stalder Sr. and Martha Back. Richard was a cherished son, a devoted family man, a proud veteran, and a valued community member.

Richard’s early years were spent in Oklahoma City where he graduated from Putnam High School in 1967. He pursued higher education at Oklahoma State University before entering the U. S. Army. He moved to Rock Springs in 1980, where he established JS Construction, building new homes, and numerous residential subdivisions, retiring in 2005.

Richard and Becky Kaumo Stalder were married July 6, 1985 in an outdoor ceremony at Dollar Lake in Cora.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Richard served honorably in the United States Army and while stationed in Japan, he served as a medic during the Vietnam War. He also served as a president and board member of Sweetwater County and Wyoming Home Builder’s Associations and several boards and committees for the City of Rock Springs. He was an avid golfer and took numerous golf vacations with his many golfing buddies. After retiring, Richard and Becky became snow-birds in Phoenix, spending time with their children and grandchildren and golfing. He built their family home in Lander after retiring in 2005, where he enjoyed ranching and working on his land.

Survivors include his wife Becky Stalder of Lander; mother-in-law, Virginia Samietz of Rock Springs; daughter, Jennifer Mecham and husband Jon of Arizona; son, Frank Kaumo of Rock Springs; daughter, Kara Sessions and husband Tracy of Rock Springs; three brothers, Steve Stalder and wife Linda of Louisiana, James Stalder and wife Rosaria of Texas, Greg Stalder of Missouri; two sisters, Pamela Garton of Oklahoma, Susan Bean and husband Tom of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Haley Meyer of California, Hannah Meyer of Oregon, Maddox Kaumo and Jackson Sessions of Rock Springs; and, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis W. Sr. and Martha Stalder; one brother, Lewis Stalder Jr.; and father-in-law, Carl Samietz.

Cremation has take place; a celebration of life will be conducted August 8, 2025, 5 p.m., at the Santa Fe Banquet Room, 1635 Elk St. Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family invites you to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kari’s Access Awards, PO Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82902 under the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation, an organization dear to the family’s heart, to honor his memory and continue his tradition of giving.

Richard will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit and contributions will live on. May he rest in peace.