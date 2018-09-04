Richard W. Waggener (January 24, 1930 – August 30, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Richard W. Waggener peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 30, 2018, in Laramie, Wyo., after a brief illness.

He was born in Green River, Wyo., on Jan. 24, 1930, to Fleetwood and Harline (Hutton) Waggener in his grandparents’ home and was delivered by his “Uncle Doc” John Gilligan. The family later relocated to Cheyenne, Wyo., when his father was transferred there by the Union Pacific Railroad.

Richard Waggener graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1948. He was active in ROTC during high school and college, and served as a radio technician in the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Squadron from 1948 to 1950.

After graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1952 with a degree in chemical engineering, Waggener returned to Green River where he had a long, distinguished career as senior engineer and project supervisor at the FMC trona mine. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1954, and was assigned to the Ballistic Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

After his honorable discharge in 1956, he resumed work at FMC and that same year met Eleanor Manning. They married on March 29, 1958, in Green River and had four children. He took early retirement in 1985, but remained with FMC as a technical assistant to the plant manager until 1988.

While in Green River, he served on many boards, including United Way of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Economic Development Association, Rocky Mountain Federal Savings and Loan Association, and Sweetwater County Republican Party.

Waggener’s political service started in 1965 when he was appointed to the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission. He was elected to the Green River City Council in 1969 and was mayor from 1971 to 1983.

He was active with the National League of Cities and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, including serving as WAM president from 1977 to 1979.

Between 1974 and 1986, he served seven state appointments by governors, among them the Health Coordinating Council, Job Training Coordinating Council, Telecommunications Advisory Committee, Council for Vocational Education, and Wyoming Private Industry Council. In 1984, he was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives.

He and Eleanor relocated to Cheyenne in 1988 when he accepted a position with WAM. In 1998, he accepted a position with George K. Baum & Co. as a fund representative for the Wyoming Government Investment Fund (WGIF) and continued working with WGIF until 2012.

In 2000, he and Eleanor settled in Laramie where he continued to work with WGIF. In 2005, he was interim city manager for the City of Laramie. He was an energetic member of the Episcopal Church and served as a lay minister at St. John’s in Green River, St. Mark’s in Cheyenne, and St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie.

He enjoyed woodworking, hiking, camping, rockhounding, bird and big game hunting, photography, and cheering on the Wyoming Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Waggener, M.D. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, and children Larz, Robert (Leslie), Linda, and John (Diana Marie).

A celebration of life and memorial service is 2 pm, Friday, September 7, at St. Matthew’s in Laramie. A graveside service will occur at a later date in Green River.