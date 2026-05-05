Richards Announces Bid for 2nd Commissioner Term

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Commissioner Island Richards is seeking another term as a county commissioner.

Richards announced Monday that he’s running for a second term. Wrapping up his first term, Richards said he wants to keep providing steady leadership, with a focus on responsible budgeting, essential services, and the county’s long-term financial health.

“I’ve never seen this role as being about big promises or quick fixes,” Richards said. “It’s about making thoughtful decisions, using sound judgment, and sticking to fiscally conservative principles that protect taxpayers.”

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Richards pointed to his work helping the county navigate tough financial challenges caused by declining property valuations. He said his approach has been to focus on required services, keep spending in check, and make careful budget decisions to preserve core programs while maintaining financial stability. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration, noting that he works closely with department heads, other elected officials, and fellow commissioners to make informed decisions and follow through effectively. Staying accessible to residents has also been a priority, he said, through town halls, community events, and regular appearances on local radio.

“This is the time to stay the course and keep moving forward,” Richards said. “We need experienced leadership that stays focused, makes sound decisions, and protects Sweetwater County’s financial future for the next generation.”

A fifth-generation resident of Sweetwater County, Richards said he loves the community and is committed to protecting its way of life for future generations. He is also the President and CEO of Kayar Distributing, Inc., which operates Kelly’s Convenience Centers. He said his hands-on business background has shaped his practical approach to governing. He’s committed to continuing his education, taking part in leadership programs through the National Association of Counties, attending policy and industry conferences, and visiting industrial sites to better understand the challenges facing the region.

Looking ahead, Richards said his priorities include investing in key infrastructure and maintaining disciplined budgeting to keep the county on stable footing.

“I take this responsibility seriously,” he said. “I’m committed to doing what’s best for the county and helping build a strong economic future for our kids and grandkids.”