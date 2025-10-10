Rick A. Booth (August 8, 1955 - September 28, 2025).

Rick A. Booth, 70, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. He was a 40-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Casper.

He was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1955, in Casper; the son of Morris Booth and Ruth Madrigal Booth. Rick was a cherished member of his community and family.

Rick attended schools in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1973. He dedicated 49 years of his life to his career as a control and electrical technician, working at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. Known for his skill and dedication, Rick took great pride in his work and the contributions he made throughout his career.

Beyond his professional life, Rick was a man of generous spirit who loved working with his hands. He found joy in fixing things and cherished the time spent helping his daughter maintain her home. Rick’s love for helping people was a hallmark of his character, and he especially treasured moments spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Ruth Booth; one son, Brian Booth.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Greco of Loveland, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Bryce Greco and Nora Greco, who were the light of his life.

Graveside services and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rick’s memory to suicide awareness. Vibrant Emotional Health Attn: Development, 80 Pine Street, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10005, an issue close to their hearts.

Rick A. Booth will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.