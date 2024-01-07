Rick Carroll Hits 400 Wins in His Career

GREEN RIVER – Rick Carroll has now won 400 games as a head coach for Green River High School. He got his 400th win in a 41-14 final against Cheyenne South this Saturday in Cheyenne for the James Johnson Winter Showcase.
Carroll is in the 32nd year as a head coach for GRHS. He has coached 789 games. He is 262-184 as the Lady Wolves head coach. Before coaching the Lady Wolves he was the boys varsity coach. He was 138-205 with the boys.
Congratulations coach on your 400th win!