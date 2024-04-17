Rick Carroll Retires as GRHS Girls Basketball Coach

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has announced that Rick Carroll, Green River High School head girls basketball coach, is retiring from his position. Rick Carroll has coached various sports during his tenure in Green River, with his most recent stint being the Green River High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach.

Rick Carroll was girls head coach for 19 years, from 1991-1999, and again from 2015-2024. Throughout his coaching career he has had four regional championships, two state runner ups, one third place, and one consolation championship win. His overall girls record was 253-207, making for a total of 460 games coached in girls basketball. In a span from 1993-97, his girls teams were 118-24.

Rick was boys head coach at GRHS from 2000-2013, with an overall record of 148-205, which is 353 games coached. He had a third place finish at state and a consolation championship at state as boys coach.

Overall, Carroll has been a head basketball coach for 33 years, and has coached 813 games at GRHS.

Rick was also a long-time assistant varsity football coach for Green River High School and helped coach the Wolves to aState Football Championships in 2004.

“Coach Carroll is a great person, coach, and leader,” Tony Beardsley, SCSD No. 2 Athletic Director said. “His positive contributions to the student-athletes he has mentored over his long-lasting coaching tenure is something you don’t see very often. Rick will be missed dearly. We wish Coach Carroll the best and we thank him for all of his service.”