Rick Kessner (January 11, 1963 - February 3, 2026).

Rick Kessner was born in Rock Springs January 11, 1963 and was raised in Rock Springs. He passed away in his home in Sydney, Australia on February 3, 2026 with his wife by his side. He was 63 years old.

Rick was a master carpenter and in the height of his career he was a lead foreman for a high rise construction company, overseeing several hundred employees. When Rick was not at work he enjoyed traveling with his family.

Rick Kessner is survived by his wife, Simone Kessner; his mother, Elaine Demas Kessner Olson; and his four siblings, Tracy Junker, Bobby Harris, Randy Kessner, and Denny Kessner. Rick is also survived by his two children, Nicholas Kessner and Traci Pennypacker, as well as his two grandchildren, Dustin and Kierston Pennypacker.

Rick was preceded in death by his father Gene Kessner.

No services will be held. Family and friends will gather at the home of Rick and Simone Kessner.