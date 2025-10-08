Rick Lee Evans (January 25, 1955 – October 6, 2025)

Rick Lee Evans, 70, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on October 6, 2025.

He was born January 25, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Charles Evans and Deloris Lowe.

Rick married Carolyn Miller in Parker, Colorado on April 8, 1977. They spent a beautiful life together for 48 years.

Rick worked as an operator at the Jim Bridger Power Plant before his retirement in 2021.

Rick enjoyed spending his time fishing at the Flaming Gorge for rainbows and kokanee with his buddies. He loved to go out metal detecting in the old ghost towns around Rock Springs. He was a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills. Rick also loved going hunting with his favorite partner in life Carolyn. They also enjoyed traveling together on different adventures. He was a devoted husband, an amazing father and a loving Grandpa. Rick was always there to lending a helping hand whether it was finding a lost ring with his metal detector, shoveling snow for neighbors, or helping someone change a tire.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Evans of Rock Springs; son Cory Evans and wife Alicia of Casper; daughter Angie Manry and husband Tommy of Cheyenne; brother David Evans of Bettendorf, Iowa; Josh Evans, Jacob Evans, and Heather Evans; grandchildren Keegan Manry, Dylan Manry, Alexis Evans, Carter Evans; great-grandchildren Eevee Manry and Kenji Manry.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.