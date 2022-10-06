Rick Lee Named Wyoming Chamber Director of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has been named the State Chamber Director of the Year.

The award is voted on by the State Chamber Board, and Lee received the honor at the Wyoming Working Together Conference recently held in Sheridan.

Lee said the State Chamber Board received recommendation from the Rock Springs Chamber Board of Directors and then vetted and asked for a vote from the state membership.

“It is so humbling to receive recognition for the work that so many people labor hard on. We have an amazing Board of Directors, who are smart and know their commitment to community.,” Lee said. “Our staff is exceptional and keeps things moving forward and the Investors in the Chamber of Rock Springs are unmatched! Basically, I was recognized for standing on the shoulders of giants!”

The Wyoming Working Together Conference includes the Wyoming Business Council, Mainstreet/URA, and State Chambers.