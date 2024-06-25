Rickey Lee Olson (July 11, 1950-June 24, 2024)

Rickey Lee Olson passed away Monday, June 24, 2024, at his residence in Superior. Olson was a resident of Superior for the last 23 years and former resident of Point of Rocks.

He was born Tuesday, July 11, 1950, in Salmon, Idaho to Lynn C. Olson and June Rose Olson.

He attended schools in Montana and Wyoming; Rickey was a 1968 graduate of Riverton High School. Olson also attended Central Wyoming College.

Rickey worked as a heavy equipment operator for Bridger Coal Company for over 20 years, where he eventually retired in 2008.

He served in the United States Army.

He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, and love for the outdoors.

Rickey is survived by his loving spouse, Tina Bernice Olson, of Superior; two sons, Michael Olson of Port Angles, Washington and Cody Brown of Superior; two daughters, Heather Reeves of Port Angles, Washington and June Olson of Cheyenne; grandchildren Aiden Jones, Kyra Edmunds, Aryan Hendrikson, Bailee Steinlicht, and Blake Reeves; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Olson was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Terry Olson; wife, Polly; one sister, Julie; one stepson, Bo Brown; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rickey will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services and Interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024 at Mountain View Cemetery on Wyoming 371 in Superior.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.