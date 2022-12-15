Ricky Cunningham (August 29, 1956 – December 10, 2022)

Ricky Cunningham, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family.

He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 39 years and former resident of Ashtabula, Ohio.Ricky died following a lengthy courageous battle for the past nine months.

He was born on August 29, 1956 in Ashtabula, Ohio; the son of Frank Cunningham and Dottie Cogswell.

Ricky attended schools in Ashtabula, Ohio. He received his certification in Gunsmithing. He married Charlotte Ann Frame on November 16, 2001.

Ricky worked for Bridger Coal Company for 33 years having retired in August 29, 2013 as an Oiler and Heavy Machine Operator. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers S1978. Ricky enjoyed guns, guitars, his cars, shooting, arrowhead hunting with his wife.

He had a kind heart, loved to joke around and he was always pleasant. He was loved by many and missed by all.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte “Char” Cunningham of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother Dottie Cogswell of Ohio; mother -in-law, Betty Gray of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five sons, Tommy Cunningham and wife Shandi of West Jordan, Utah; Ryan Cunningham and Jaime of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ricky Cunningham and partner Sergio of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Nic Starr and wife Natalie of Byesville, Ohio; Kelly Starr of Canton, Ohio; one brother, Tom Cunningham and wife Janet of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Sherri Starr and husband Howard of Ashtabula, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kaeden Starr; Kamrielle Cunningham and Landen Cunningham; several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Frank Cunningham.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ricky’s name to Creutzfeldt – Jakob Disease, 3634 West Market Street, Unity #110, Akron, Ohio 44333 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

