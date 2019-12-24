Ricky Nolan Slaugh (December 29, 1972 – December 18, 2019)

Ricky Nolan Slaugh, 46, of Manila, UT passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 while traveling south of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born during the blizzard of ’72 on December 29th to Nolan Reid Slaugh and Carolyn Martinsen Slaugh. He was the biggest baby born of their 5 children.

He grew up in West Valley City playing baseball and football at Granger High. On July 4, 1988, he met the love of his life, Mandy at Lagoon when he was forced to go on the rides with a younger 13-year-old. She’s been stuck with him ever since.

They were married on March 23, 1996, and moved to Manila in April to start Slaugh’s Chevron and found a place that they could raise a family in, with small town values. They welcomed Hayden in 1999. They purchased The Hub/Mustang Travel Stop in July of 2001 and welcomed Garrett in September. Rick went to work for Ace West ( Redi Pumping ) in 2007.

Rick was extremely proud of the men Hayden, Garrett and the rest of his boys were becoming, and how they always took care of his wife. He was also very happy with the woman Jordynn has become. Rick was an avid Utes and Jazz fan. His interests included hunting and fishing, cooking new recipes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chevy’s and La Frontera. He loved his Bible, Trump & Fox News. He looked forward to people coming over to visit and had a nickname for everyone. Most recently, Rick & Mandy have finished their basement and when all the boys came over, he would deejay for them on the old Hub Jukebox. He would play Waylon Jennings, and 80’s classics. He had the most infectious laugh. His favorite thing in life was watching his boys play sports and he was an amazing arm chair coach.

Survivors include his wife Mandy Johnson Slaugh, his parents Nolan & Carolyn Slaugh. Two sons Hayden and Garrett, Bonus Daughter Jordynn Hewitt, Trigger and Otto. Two brothers: Mike & wife Lisa Slaugh, Rod & Luanna Slaugh. Two sisters: Patty & husband Paul Halladay, Judy & husband Lynn Aardema, & brother in law Tom Backman. Father in Law: Keith & wife Shirleen (Scooter) Johnson. Mother in Law: Lillian Johnson. Two sister in laws: Syndee Johnson, Monica & husband Blaine Golson. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two nieces Amber and Tanaka. His best friends Neil and Guy. His paternal & maternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM at the Valley View Mortuary in the West Side Chapel – 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Park. Viewing hours will be in the chapel Friday night 6-8PM and Saturday one hour prior to the services. Casual attire required.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 12PM at The Hub/restaurant side. Hwy 530 Stateline Road, Manila/Washam.

Please write down any and all memories you have of Rick for his boys and bring it with you.

The family respectfully requests that you make Rick happy again, TRUMP 2020.