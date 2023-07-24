Ricky” Rick” Carr Bennett (May 7, 1965 – July 18, 2023)

Ricky” Rick” Carr Bennett, 58 years young, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and former resident of St. George, Utah.

Rick was an amazing father; brother; son; husband and papa. He was wise beyond his years, and someone you could always confide in. He had a calming presence anytime he’d walk through a door. He was the light of our family, and the glue that held us all together.

Rick was born to Ron Bennett and Dorothy Kay Smith on May 7, 1965 in Mesa, Arizona. “The only sibling not born in Wyoming,” he would say.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ricky attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1983 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended WyoTech in Laramie and earned his Certifications in Diesel Mechanics. Rick was also State Certified in Diesel Mechanics. Eventually residing in Elko, Nevada, he started his family with Angel Bennett and later divorced. He worked for Barrick Gold Mine. He moved his family in 1998 to St. George, Utah, and made his way back to Rock Springs in 2008. He worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 14 years and retired as the Fleet Supervisor in 2021. In 2010, he met his beautiful wife Michelle Kennison Bennett, and they eventually tied the knot August 27, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Family meant the world to Rick especially his grandchildren, fishing, camping, going on side-by-side rides, and talking with people, as he never met a stranger. He enjoyed eating breakfast almost every day at his favorite little diner, The Renegade, whether it was with family or by himself. He was one of the best mechanics out there and could tell you what was wrong with your vehicle by just listening to it; and was right every single time. Music had a way of speaking to his soul.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Bennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Ron Bennett and wife Anita of Rock Springs, Wyoming; stepfather, Dale Hurd of St. George, Utah; mother-in-law, Karen Kennison of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Nikquita Reed and husband Rex of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Alyssa Muniz and husband Holdin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kassidee Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, K.C. Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four brothers, Cory Bennett of St. George, Utah, Shawn Bennett and wife Barbara of Jerusalem, Isreal, Darren Hurd and wife Sheryl of Boise, Idaho, Todd Hurd and wife Julie of Evanston, Wyoming; two sisters, Jody Thomas and husband Tom of Centennial, Colorado, Robin Chappel and husband Mike of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren, Ryker Reed, Haisley Reed, Taytum Reed, Ryland Brown, Dreyson Muniz; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Hurd; two sons, Brady Bennett, Brock Bennett; father-in-law, Keith Kennison; paternal grandparents, Leland and Nell Bennett; and maternal grandparents, George and Melva Smith.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rick’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com