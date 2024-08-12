Rising Star Ali Mulhall Sets Sights on LPGA Tour

GREEN RIVER – Ali Mulhall, a rising star in the world of golf, is making waves as she embarks on her journey to the professional ranks. Born and raised in Green River, Mulhall’s passion for the sport was sparked by her father, Chris Mulhall, who served as the head golf pro at the Rolling Green Country Club for 14 years. Now, at just 19 years old, she has set her sights on earning an LPGA Tour card.

Mulhall’s introduction to golf came at a young age when her father brought her to the golf course. “I fell in love with it,” she recalls. This early exposure laid the foundation for a stellar junior golf career, which has seen her win an astonishing 350 tournaments.

Her latest victory, marking the 350th of her career, left her both “excited” and “grateful” for the opportunity to see her hard work pay off. “It’s crazy and it’s exciting to see the hard work pay off and face tough competitors,” Mulhall said.

Mulhall’s competitive spirit and drive to constantly improve have been central to her success. “I love it, and I love being out there. It’s just you and the course and nothing else,” she shared, emphasizing her deep connection with the sport.

One of Mulhall’s most memorable moments came when she won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship at Augusta National in 2021. This achievement, among others, has solidified her reputation as one of the most promising young golfers in the country.

As she prepares for the next stage of her career, Mulhall is gearing up for the LPGA Q-School in Palm Springs. The Q-School is a crucial step for aspiring professional golfers, offering a pathway to the highest level of competition in women’s golf.

Mulhall appears to be more than ready for the next stage and her performance over the past two years speaks for itself, with 11 top-10 finishes and eight wins in her last 18 events.

Mulhall’s journey from Sweetwater County to the brink of professional golf is a testament to her dedication and talent. If she would end up going pro her future would include competing against the world’s best golfers, with a busy schedule from February to August. The challenge of traveling extensively and facing top-tier competition is something Mulhall embraces as she continues to chase her dream.

For now, Mulhall remains focused on the task at hand—earning her place on the LPGA Tour. Should she advance through the stages of Q-School, she will have to officially turn pro, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her already illustrious golf career.

Sweetwater County will be watching closely as one of its own continues to make her mark on the world stage.

If you want to see more stats on Mulhall and follow her more closely as she progresses in the early stages of her career, check out her world amateur golf ranking and profile here.