Rival Tennis Teams Sharpen Skills in Spring Showdown at Green River

GREEN RIVER — In a high-energy spring matchup between neighboring rivals, Green River and Rock Springs varsity and junior varsity tennis players clashed across multiple divisions Thursday. Matches followed a rapid-fire “first to four games” format with no-ad scoring and tiebreakers settled by a single game at 3–3.

Varsity and JV Results at Green River High School

In A and B Division matches at Green River High School, the Wolves earned multiple wins, led by the standout doubles duo of Dylan Archibald and Rylan Arnell, who edged Jack Aanerud and Dalan Wiberg in a tightly contested 4-3 match. Archibald also claimed a 4-2 singles win over Carson Jenkins and teamed up again with Arnell to defeat Emilio Corona and Wiberg 4-2.

The Neher brothers, Aiden and Andrew, also proved effective. Aiden downed Corona 4-2 in singles, and the pair joined forces to beat Aanerud and Tanner Tryzbiak in a nail-biter, 4-3. Earlier, Aiden paired with Andrew to also take down Wiberg and Jenkins 4-2.

Green River’s Jonathan Myers and Gabe Maez earned a 4-3 win over Corona and Dax Ogden, but they dropped a 2-4 decision to Tanner and Emilio in another doubles bout.

Though Rock Springs had strong performances in some matches, including Jenkins and Tryzbiak defeating Kaeden Dodson and Tanner Hokanson 4-2, the Wolves remained competitive. Dodson and Hokanson fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Carson and Dax. Dodson also came up just short in singles, falling 3-4 to Wiberg.

In girls’ play, Rylin Arnell and Brynlee Beutel dominated with a 4-0 sweep over Aydin Hood and Brealynn Harris. However, Arnell dropped a close singles match 3-4 to Aanerud, and Beutel fell 3-4 to Daxton Ogden. The pair also teamed up with Hokanson in separate mixed doubles matches but lost both in 3-4 decisions.

In JV action, Green River picked up a strong 4-1 win from Blaise Taylor and Spencer Morrell over Brynlee Salazar and Harris, and Taydon Eagler and Isaac Lujan added a 4-1 win over Aydin Hood and Olivia Davies. However, Rock Springs bounced back with wins in several girls’ doubles matches.

Ashlee Anderson and Emma Johnson posted a 4-2 win against Makenna Wren and Addy Aanerud, but dropped their next two matches. Additional pairs — including Abby Davis and Madi Homan, Rylie Caldwell and Olivia Bauer-Taylor, and others — played competitively but ultimately fell in close matchups. Davis and Caldwell secured one of the final wins for Green River, defeating an unlisted Rock Springs team 4-1.

C and D Division Results at Lincoln Middle School Courts

At the Lincoln Middle School Courts, Green River’s up-and-coming players continued the strong showing.

Lucas Hokanson and John Carson went unbeaten, posting wins of 4-2, 4-1, and 4-1 in their three matches. The pair of Damien Roper and Oliver Wisniewski was just as effective, winning three straight, including a 4-3 thriller.

Dallan Owens and Logan Gray picked up two wins before dropping their final match 3-4. Similarly, Payton Casto and Mark Hildenbrand finished 2-1, with their only loss also coming in a narrow 3-4 decision. Denim Quesada and Kyan Draper swept both of their matches.

In girls’ doubles, Katelyn Tanner and Olivia Wilkinsen and the team of Sydney Bowen and Tetoka Tauro were nearly perfect, combining for seven wins and no losses. Kaylee Piazza and Joe Lovato also swept all four of their matchups.

Haley Messerly and Mimi Kostadinova went 2-2 in a well-balanced outing.