River Festival Modified Version to Take Place in August

A modified versions of the 19th Annual River Festival in Green River will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

To make sure that we host this year’s Run with the Horses Marathon, half and 10K races and the Duck Race in a safe manner and to comply with state health guidelines, participants of the Run with the Horses, hosts and volunteers of the event will be the only one allowed in the event area during this event.

We are asking the public to stay clear of the race area so that we can stay compliant with state health guidelines. (Race area will be clearing marked).

Run with the Horses

The 17th Annual Run with the Horses Marathon, half marathon and 10K will take place Saturday, August 15th, 2020, starting at 7am. This event will begin and end at Expedition Island. This race has a reputation of being challenging yet rewarding and will be professionally timed.

Great Duck Race

At this year’s Great Duck Race, you have the chance to win cash prizes of $250 for 1st place, $150 for 2nd place and $75 for 3rd place.

You can purchase your tickets 1 for $5 or 5 for $20 for this fun and exciting race at the Green River Chamber/Visitor Center, the Elysha Pate Allstate Insurance Office, or online here.

The Great Duck Race this year will be recorded and shared on the Green River Chamber Facebook page for everyone to enjoy and to announce the winners. We will also be contacting the Duck Race winners by phone so that we can get them their winnings.







Flaunt Your Fish

This year Flaunt Your Fish will take place at the Green River Chamber/Visitor Center. The decorated fish will be on display from Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 9am-1pm the week of August 5-15th we invite the community to stop by and vote for your favorite fish.

You will also be able to view and vote for your favorite decorated fish on the Green River Chamber’s Facebook Page HERE.

The Green River Chamber/Visitor Center would like to thank the community for all of the support during these unusual times and look forward to 2021 when we can host the River Festival with all the events included as in the past.

Produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.