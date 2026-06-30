River View Drive Traffic Change Announced

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River says paving on the westbound River View Drive lane is finished, with some concrete work and gravel landscaping left to install.

Traffic control on the road is anticipated to switch July 6, with the City saying people driving on the street can expect two-way traffic on the westbound lane from Cedar Street to just before Pecan Street. The eastbound lane will be closed from Collier Street to Fir Street. Street parking will be restricted on the westbound lane to help facilitate two-way traffic.

The City also says access to River View Drive from Locust Street, Knotty Pine Street, Juniper Street, Hackberry Street and Fir Street will be restricted as well. People who use these streets to access River View Drive will be detoured to Hutton Street.

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The City says maps will be provided once traffic control plans are finalized.