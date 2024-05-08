Riverside Memorial Park Improvements to Begin with Playground Replacement

GREEN RIVER — The playground replacement project at Riverside Memorial Park will begin soon, following the Green River City Council’s unanimous acceptance of a bid Tuesday night.

The city received seven bids for the project, and based on scoring and lowest bids, Colorado company Star Playgrounds was selected as the project recipient. Star Playgrounds submitted a bid of $98,250, with the total cost of playground equipment being $78,000. The remaining $20,250 is the installation cost.

Green River Parks and Recreation Department Director Katie Duncombe said this is the first of multiple projects to take place at the park. There will also be a riverbank stabilization project, sidewalk improvements, and a lighting project that will go out to bid at a later time.

This project is being funded in part by a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, the City of Green River, and a Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Rec Mill Grant.

“It’s good to see the school district and the city of Green River working together,” Mayor Pete Rust said.

The Council unanimously approved a restaurant liquor license for Mi Casita. Several proclamations were made during the meeting, including a proclamation declaring May 16 as Arbor Day in Green River. Green River will be distributing free sapling trees at Edgewater Park from 4-6 p.m. that day. May 18 was proclaimed as Green River Clean Up Day, where residents can help clean up the city by signing up at the Green River Chamber of Commerce that morning from 8-11 a.m.

May is also the designated month for Building Safety Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, and Nurses Month. This week is National Economic Development Week, the week of May 12-18 is National Police Week, and May 19-25 is National Public Works Week.

Another proclamation was read by Rust for Law Enforcement Torch Run Day, which will be May 18. Local law enforcement will transport a relay torch from Green River, starting at the Green River Chamber at 11 a.m., to Rock Springs, finishing at Western Wyoming Community College at 2 p.m. A community walk-a-thon will then follow from 3-5 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High. This fundraiser helps support Special Olympics of Wyoming athletes.

A recognition of Western Wyoming Community College’s wrestling team and head coach Art Castillo for their 2023-2024 NJCAA Division 1 National Wrestling Championship title was postponed to a future meeting due to a scheduling conflict.