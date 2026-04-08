Riverview Drive Reconstruction Project Set to Start April 13

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will begin the 6th Penny-funded Riverview Drive reconstruction project on April 13, with a target completion date of October 2026.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on the westbound lane from Hackberry Street to Locust Street. During this phase, two-way traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lane from Fir Street to the end of Riverview.

The project will include full asphalt pavement replacement, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, water main replacement, and storm drain improvements.

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Access to driveways will be restricted during curb, gutter, and sidewalk construction, which will require a curing period of up to 14 days.

Temporary water shutoffs may occur during construction, lasting up to eight hours. The city will provide advance notice before any planned shutoffs.

Phase 2 of the project, which will involve the eastbound lane from Locust Street to Fir Street, will begin once Phase 1 is completed. This phase will include similar improvements, along with a sewer main replacement.