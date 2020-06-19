Tell us a little about yourself.

I’m a third generation native, coming from a long line of coal miners, oil-fielders, and farmers. I’m a graduate of RSHS and WWCC and spent a decade in the energy industry before moving on to the non profit sector and finally on to owning my own small business.

Today, I own New Studio Photography and Framing with my soon to be wife Angela. We are proud to continue this 100 year old legacy in Downtown Rock Springs. I am a Certified Professional Photographer through the Professional Photographers of America, and that gives me the unique opportunity to work with so many residents of Sweetwater County from every walk of life.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

There are a number of issues we face, but hands down the biggest is our declining economy. We have lost one of our major economic drivers in our Oil and Gas industry, and with the majority of them completely leaving its clear that they don’t plan on coming back. Couple that with Rocky Mountain Power’s announcement that they will begin to close Jim Bridger, we are in trouble.

We can’t sit around like we have in the past and just hope that another boom comes. It’s beyond time to find something new to support our community, and because we are now scrambling, it’s also clear that doing the same old thing isn’t working anymore. This is why I decided to run. It’s clear that the same old things aren’t working anymore. We need new ideas. We NEED new revenue sources and we cant just wait for the state or federal government to fix the problem. Let’s be proactive, not reactive. Let’s look forward, not back.

How can voters contact you?

Voters can send me a message on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/RJforRSWard4 or Email me, RJforRS@gmail.com