I-80 is closed EASTBOUND from exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads to Rawlins, due to rolling closures. Estimated open time is unknown as of 5:00 pm on January 17. I-80 is still closed between Rawlins and Laramie.

WY430 from Rock Springs to the Colorado State Line is closed to thru traffic BOTH DIRECTIONS, local traffic is permitted. As of 5:03 pm on January 17, estimated open time is unknown.