Road Conditions and Study Proposal on Green River Council’s Agenda Tuesday

GREEN RIVER –– The Green River City Council will discuss the pavement condition index for city streets during a workshop Tuesday evening, with the Council determining if it will accept a utility rate study proposal during its meeting later that night.

According to the pavement management report, about 29.9% of streets are in fair condition, with 58% being considered in either good or satisfactory condition. The report states more than one tenth of the city’s roads are considered to be in the very poor, serious or failed category, with another 5.5% being considered poor condition. Overall, the city’s network of streets have an average pavement condition index score of 72.2, with a score of 70 or more being considered in good or satisfactory condition, as of October 2024. The figure represents an increase from the average score of 70.3 in September 2019.

With the rate study, the city had a study performed in June 2021, which laid out a five-year plan for the city’s utility rates. According to the Council agenda, “numerous new items” have changed assumptions made during the last rate study, such as record inflation and additional loan amounts and rates regarding the city’s new wastewater treatment plant that require a new study. The motion the Council will consider is if it accepts a $47,500 proposal from NewGen Strategies & Solutions, the company that authored the prior study.

The Council will also discuss litigation during a closed executive session.

The Green River City Council meets at 6 p.m. for the workshop and 7 p.m. for the main meeting. The meeting, with the exception of the executive session, is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.