Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick in spots between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Dry with snowfall and fog between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
  • Dry with snowfall near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
  • Wet Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
  • Wet from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235.
  • Slick in spots with fog at Elk Mountain.
  • Dry with snowfall across Arlington.
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Wet with fog Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale. [Black Ice]
  • Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct. [Black Ice]
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, fog between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice]
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Black Ice] [Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Wet, slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Wet, slick in sports with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Slick with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Wet, slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick with snowfall, fog between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Wet between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 30th, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 30th, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 28th, 2024 at 7:06 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 28th, 2024 at 7:06 a.m.