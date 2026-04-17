Road Conditions for April 17, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
I-80 East
- Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction[Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk from Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots, black ice from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet with Strong winds from Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with snowfall, BLACK ICE, from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with snowfall, fog from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with snowfall from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT