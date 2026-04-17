Road Conditions for April 17, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 17, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction[Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk from Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, Extreme Blowover Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Slick in spots, black ice from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet with Strong winds from Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Wet with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Wet with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, BLACK ICE, from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick with snowfall, fog from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick with snowfall from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

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