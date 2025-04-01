Road Conditions for April 1st, 2025 at 6:04 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick in spots with slush from the Utah state Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet, slick in spots from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Wet, slick in spots Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Wet with rain between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet, slick in spots, slush between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Wet, Slick in Spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick with snowfall, dangerous winds at Elk Mountain [EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick with snowfall, dangerous winds, limited visibility between Cove Road and Quealy Dome [EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds from Quealy Dome to Laramie [EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Wet, slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet, slick in spots from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet with rain between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Wet with rain between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet with rain between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Wet, slick in spots, slush between Pinedale and Daniel Junction [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Wet, slick in spots, slush between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet between Alcova to WY 487
- Wet between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK)
- Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT