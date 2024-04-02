Road Conditions for April 2, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 2, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
  • Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
  • Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
  • Dry by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
  • Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235.
  • Dry at Elk Mountain.
  • Dry with snowfall across Arlington.
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Dry Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Wet and slick in spots with blowing snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351.
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Dry between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 1, 2024 at 7:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 30th, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 30th, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.