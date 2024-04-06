Road Conditions for April 6, 2024 at 6:23 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
- Wet near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
- Wet between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
- Wet by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.
I-80 East
- Wet with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Wet from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
- Wet between Rawlins and Exit 235.
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and fog at Elk Mountain.
- Wet in spots with snowfall and strong winds across Arlington.
- Dry with snowfall and strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Wet with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Wet between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Wet between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Wet between Farson and WY 351.
- Wet between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Wet between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet with snowfall and strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Wet with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Wet with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Wet with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Wet with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Wet with rain between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Wet with rain between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Wet with rain between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson.
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT