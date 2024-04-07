Road Conditions for April 7, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 7, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
  • Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
  • Wet in spots with strong winds by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
  • Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Rawlins to Walcott Junction. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW are restricted.]
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Rawlins and Exit 235. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Wet and slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk at Elk Mountain. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk across Arlington. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick in spots with black ice, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk by Cheyenne. [EASTBOUND between Exit 370, Archer Interchange, and Exit 377, WY 217 CLOSED due to events in Nebraska]

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351.
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Wet and slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Black Ice and Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

