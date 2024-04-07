Road Conditions for April 7, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
- Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
- Wet in spots with strong winds by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Rawlins to Walcott Junction. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW are restricted.]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Rawlins and Exit 235. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk at Elk Mountain. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk across Arlington. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick in spots with black ice, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blowover risk between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk by Cheyenne. [EASTBOUND between Exit 370, Archer Interchange, and Exit 377, WY 217 CLOSED due to events in Nebraska]
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Dry between Farson and WY 351.
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Wet and slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Black Ice and Falling Rock Advisory]
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT