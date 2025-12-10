Road Conditions for December 10th, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Wet with snowfall, dangerous winds, and extreme blow over risk at Elk Mountain
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Wet and slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Wet with rain from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry with strong winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT