Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
  • Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
  • Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
  • Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry with Dangerous winds extreme blow over risk Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme Blow over risk at Elk Mountain.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk across Arlington.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.
  • Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in Spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. [Black Ice Advisory]

