Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
- Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
- Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Dry with Dangerous winds extreme blow over risk Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme Blow over risk at Elk Mountain.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk across Arlington.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.
- Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in Spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. [Black Ice Advisory]
