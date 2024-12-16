Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry Utah state line and Evanston.

Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.

Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.

Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.

Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.

Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.

Dry with Dangerous winds extreme blow over risk Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme Blow over risk at Elk Mountain.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk across Arlington.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Quealy Dome to Laramie.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over riskfrom Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.

Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.

Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.

Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.

Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.

Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351.

Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between WY 351 and Pinedale.

Slick in Spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.

Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]

Slick in spots between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.

Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.

Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.

Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.

Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.

Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.

Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.

Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.

Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.

Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.

Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. [Black Ice Advisory]

