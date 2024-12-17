Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to Walcott Jct.

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd

Slick with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington

Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd

Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome

Dry with strong winds between Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie

Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd

Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 348, Otto Rd

Dry between Exit 359, Junction I-25 and through Cheyenne to Exit 377, WY 217

US 191

Slick from Mile Marker 513 to I-80

Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Farson

Slick with snowfall from Farson to Hoback Jct., with falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct.

Slick with snowfall and black ice between Hoback Jct. and the S Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park.

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

Slick in spots between WY 372 and the Fremont/Sublette County Line

Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, fog, blowing snow, limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47

Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT