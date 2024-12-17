Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to Walcott Jct.
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington
- Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
- Dry with strong winds between Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 359, Junction I-25 and through Cheyenne to Exit 377, WY 217
US 191
- Slick from Mile Marker 513 to I-80
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Farson
- Slick with snowfall from Farson to Hoback Jct., with falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct.
- Slick with snowfall and black ice between Hoback Jct. and the S Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, fog, blowing snow, limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
