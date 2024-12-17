Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to Walcott Jct.

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
  • Slick with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Dry with strong winds between Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 359, Junction I-25 and through Cheyenne to Exit 377, WY 217

US 191

  • Slick from Mile Marker 513 to I-80
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall from Farson to Hoback Jct., with falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct.
  • Slick with snowfall and black ice between Hoback Jct. and the S Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, fog, blowing snow, limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 28th, 2024 at 5:43 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 28th, 2024 at 5:43 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 27th, 2024 at 6:43 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 27th, 2024 at 6:43 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 26th, 2024 at 10:32 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 26th, 2024 at 10:32 a.m.